Donald Trump delays wind turbine tariffs pending 180 day review
US President Donald Trump has decided to hold off on new tariffs for wind turbines and their parts, saying national security is at stake.
Instead of rushing in, he has asked officials to talk things over with trade partners and report back in 180 days.
For now, these turbine parts still face existing taxes on materials like aluminum and steel.
Trump administration launched national security review
The administration launched a national security review last year to see how imported wind turbines might impact the US.
Some worry that new tariffs could mess with local clean energy projects or strain relationships with US allies.
By waiting until after the November midterm elections, Trump's team is focusing more on negotiation and careful investigation, especially after a Supreme Court ruling limited broad tariff powers.
They are also looking closely at other key industries like semiconductors and critical minerals.