Donald Trump expected to meet about crypto, prediction markets, AI
Donald Trump is expected to be heading to the Eisenhower Executive Office Building this Wednesday for a big meeting about the future of crypto, prediction markets, and AI.
He is expected to be sitting down with top government officials, including Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Chairman Mike Selig, plus leaders from crypto, prediction market, AI, and more traditional financial companies.
The meeting sets the stage for a follow-up session with the CFTC focused on innovation.
Coinbase Ripple Gemini executives attending meeting
This isn't just talk: executives from Coinbase, Ripple, and Gemini will be there to hash out how new tech like crypto should be regulated in the US.
The timing lines up with Senate debates over the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act, which could shape how digital assets are handled nationwide.
It's all part of a push by the Trump administration to bring more clarity (and maybe some rules) to fast-moving tech industries.