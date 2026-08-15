Donald Trump expected to meet about crypto, prediction markets, AI

Donald Trump is expected to be heading to the Eisenhower Executive Office Building this Wednesday for a big meeting about the future of crypto, prediction markets, and AI.

He is expected to be sitting down with top government officials, including Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Chairman Mike Selig, plus leaders from crypto, prediction market, AI, and more traditional financial companies.

The meeting sets the stage for a follow-up session with the CFTC focused on innovation.