Donald Trump hints NVIDIA could sell Blackwell chips to China
Donald Trump just dropped a hint that NVIDIA might be able to sell its Blackwell AI chips to China in the next two or three years.
He shared this at the APEC summit in Shenzhen, suggesting that by then, NVIDIA's tech will be even more cutting-edge, possibly opening the door for these sales despite current U.S.-China chip tensions.
US restrictions limit Blackwell chip access
Right now, US restrictions limit China's access to NVIDIA's most advanced AI chips over security worries.
The Blackwell chip is their latest release, but it's stuck behind those export restrictions.
Interestingly, Trump's timeline lines up with the end of his term in January 2029, hinting any policy change could go hand-in-hand with new tech developments and a shifting global tech race.