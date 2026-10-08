Donald Trump invested in Meta and SpaceX debt last August
Business
Donald Trump just made some eye-catching moves in the stock market, investing up to $25 million in Meta and up to $5 million in SpaceX debt last August.
Altogether, he made more than 500 trades that month, with total values ranging from roughly $74.3 million to $273.3 million.
Trump's August trades totaled 517 transactions
Trump's buy-in to SpaceX happened right before he signed a national space transportation policy, potentially putting SpaceX in a prime position to benefit.
He also put money into companies like AT&T and ConocoPhillips, while selling off shares in Advanced Micro Devices and Church & Dwight.
His recent trading shows 517 transactions in August, down from more than 1,000 in each of June and July.