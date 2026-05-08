Tim Cook invited to join Trump on China trip
What's the story
Apple CEO Tim Cook has been invited by the Trump administration to join a high-profile delegation of CEOs on a trip to China next week, Semafor reports. Other top executives from companies such as NVIDIA, Qualcomm, Exxon, and Boeing have also received similar invitations. The move comes as part of Trump's efforts to strengthen his ties with Chinese President Xi Jinping during their meetings on May 14 and May 15.
Transition
Cook's impending retirement and transition to executive chairman
Cook is set to step down from his position on September 1, 2026. He will be succeeded by Apple's hardware chief, John Ternus. However, Cook will continue to serve as executive chairman and "assist with certain aspects of the company, including engaging with policymakers around the world." He recently said he plans to stay in this role "for a long time," with Apple remaining his top priority.
Relationship
Trump's past comments about his admiration for Cook
Trump has publicly expressed his admiration for Cook, saying he has "always been a big fan" of him. The president even bragged about the relationship they have built over the years. During his first presidential term, Trump had said, "I was very impressed with myself to have the head of Apple calling to 'kiss my ass.'"
Donations
Cook's contributions to Trump's presidency
Cook has also made significant contributions to Trump's presidency. He donated $1 million to Trump's inaugural fund in 2025 and celebrated Apple's $600 billion US investment pledge with a glass-and-24-karat gold plaque that he presented to Trump. These gestures highlight Cook's commitment to maintaining a positive rapport with the administration for Apple's benefit.
Future focus
Benefits of the expanded role for both Cook and Ternus
With Cook taking on an expanded role in dealing with Trump and other global policymakers, incoming CEO Ternus will be able to focus more on Apple. He won't have to face the same criticism that Cook has faced for his relationship with Trump. This transition is expected to help Apple maintain its business interests while navigating the complex political landscape.
Summit significance
Potential benefits for Boeing from the US-China summit
The upcoming US-China summit, which will be Trump's first presidential visit to China since 2017, could pave the way for new opportunities for collaboration and business. It could also benefit Boeing by potentially unlocking a long-awaited major order from China. The deal could include some 500 Boeing 737 Max jets and other wide-body aircraft, China's first major Boeing order since 2017.