Tim Cook invited to join Trump on China trip

Apple CEO Tim Cook has been invited by the Trump administration to join a high-profile delegation of CEOs on a trip to China next week, Semafor reports. Other top executives from companies such as NVIDIA , Qualcomm, Exxon, and Boeing have also received similar invitations. The move comes as part of Trump's efforts to strengthen his ties with Chinese President Xi Jinping during their meetings on May 14 and May 15.

Transition Cook's impending retirement and transition to executive chairman Cook is set to step down from his position on September 1, 2026. He will be succeeded by Apple's hardware chief, John Ternus. However, Cook will continue to serve as executive chairman and "assist with certain aspects of the company, including engaging with policymakers around the world." He recently said he plans to stay in this role "for a long time," with Apple remaining his top priority.

Relationship Trump's past comments about his admiration for Cook Trump has publicly expressed his admiration for Cook, saying he has "always been a big fan" of him. The president even bragged about the relationship they have built over the years. During his first presidential term, Trump had said, "I was very impressed with myself to have the head of Apple calling to 'kiss my ass.'"

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Donations Cook's contributions to Trump's presidency Cook has also made significant contributions to Trump's presidency. He donated $1 million to Trump's inaugural fund in 2025 and celebrated Apple's $600 billion US investment pledge with a glass-and-24-karat gold plaque that he presented to Trump. These gestures highlight Cook's commitment to maintaining a positive rapport with the administration for Apple's benefit.

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Future focus Benefits of the expanded role for both Cook and Ternus With Cook taking on an expanded role in dealing with Trump and other global policymakers, incoming CEO Ternus will be able to focus more on Apple. He won't have to face the same criticism that Cook has faced for his relationship with Trump. This transition is expected to help Apple maintain its business interests while navigating the complex political landscape.