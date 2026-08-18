Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump support WorldClaw via $1

Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump are supporting WorldClaw, a Hong Kong-based company that lets people access Chinese AI models subject to a Trumpian crackdown.

The trick? Payments go through $1, a stablecoin linked to the cryptocurrency company that is, in part, owned and operated by the Trump sons, Eric and Don Jr.

so World Liberty Financial profits from every transaction involving $1.

Their involvement comes even as the US government tries to crack down on China's influence in AI.