Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump support WorldClaw via $1
Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump are supporting WorldClaw, a Hong Kong-based company that lets people access Chinese AI models subject to a Trumpian crackdown.
The trick? Payments go through $1, a stablecoin linked to the cryptocurrency company that is, in part, owned and operated by the Trump sons, Eric and Don Jr.
so World Liberty Financial profits from every transaction involving $1.
Their involvement comes even as the US government tries to crack down on China's influence in AI.
US warns 35 countries on AI
The US is warning 35 countries that teaming up with China on AI could get them cut off from the American-led Pax Silica initiative, which is all about securing supply chains for AI.
Countries like Kazakhstan, rich with the minerals and materials needed to build AI infrastructure, are now caught in the middle of this tech tug-of-war.