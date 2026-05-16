Donald Trump or advisers made over 3,700 trades amid concerns
Business
Donald Trump or his investment advisers made more than 3,700 stock trades in just the first three months of 2026, moving tens of millions of dollars across big companies like NVIDIA and Microsoft.
Since he has not separated himself from his businesses or set up a blind trust, people are worried about possible conflicts between his investments and his presidential decisions.
Trump trades coincided with NVIDIA review
Some of Trump's trades happened around the same time as major government actions, like NVIDIA needing federal approval while its CEO traveled with him to Beijing.
Even though Trump's team says outside managers handle these deals without his input, late reporting and rapid buy-sell moves have left critics uneasy about transparency and fairness.