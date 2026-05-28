Donald Trump sues WSJ for $10B over Epstein birthday card
Business
Donald Trump is back in court, this time seeking at least $10 billion in damages against the Wall Street Journal.
He's upset about an article claiming he signed a birthday card for Jeffrey Epstein, the controversial financier.
The first lawsuit was tossed out because it didn't meet the strict legal standard for defamation against public figures.
Trump names Murdoch, News Corp defendants
Trump's new suit names big media players (Rupert Murdoch, News Corp, Dow Jones, News Corp CEO Robert Thomson, and two reporters) as defendants. He says the article seriously damaged his reputation and finances.
The Wall Street Journal stands by its reporting and plans to fight back, while Trump insists the card was fake.