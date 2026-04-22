Donald Trump to indefinitely extend Iran cease-fire, gold rises Business Apr 22, 2026

Gold prices got a boost this Wednesday after US President Donald Trump said he would indefinitely extend the cease-fire with Iran.

Spot gold climbed 0.6% to $4,739.94 per ounce, bouncing back from the previous session's dip.

The move also pushed oil prices down and gave stocks a little lift, thanks in part to a softer US dollar.