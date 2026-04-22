Donald Trump to indefinitely extend Iran cease-fire, gold rises
Business
Gold prices got a boost this Wednesday after US President Donald Trump said he would indefinitely extend the cease-fire with Iran.
Spot gold climbed 0.6% to $4,739.94 per ounce, bouncing back from the previous session's dip.
The move also pushed oil prices down and gave stocks a little lift, thanks in part to a softer US dollar.
Swiss gold exports surge 30% March
Swiss gold exports shot up 30% in March, with big shipments heading to Britain and an 18% rise in sales to China.
Silver, platinum, and palladium also saw gains, showing how global uncertainty is making precious metals more popular right now.