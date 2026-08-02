Donald Trump unveils Truth Social API charging up to $100,000/month

The Truth API has stirred up concerns about possible market manipulation and insider trading, since Trump's posts often touch on tariffs or policy decisions that impact financial markets.

Senators Adam Schiff and Elizabeth Warren have asked the Securities and Exchange Commission to look into whether this service breaks any rules.

They also questioned if Trump's financial stake in Truth Social gives him an edge over regular investors, writing that the subscription "appears to be an outrageous abuse of the President's office for his personal benefit that undermines everyday investors and the integrity of our markets, while enriching Wall Street and other wealthy insiders."