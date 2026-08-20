Donald Trump urges Fed to cut interest rates, calls politicized
Business
Donald Trump is pushing the US Federal Reserve to lower interest rates, saying its recent moves are more about politics than real economics.
This comes just after the Fed signaled it might keep raising rates unless inflation cools off.
Trump told reporters to argue that with the economy doing well, rates should actually be going down, not up.
Trump praises Kevin Warsh, blames Biden
Trump claims the Fed is letting politics guide its decisions, praising the new Chairman Kevin Warsh but criticizing other board members.
He pointed out that US GDP growth has slowed from 2.1% to 1.5%, insisting this means rates should drop.
According to Trump, success in growth does not cause inflation. Other things cause inflation, and he puts the blame squarely on Biden.