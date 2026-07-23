Donald Trump warns up to 100% tariff on Indian pharmaceuticals
US President Donald Trump is back in the headlines, this time warning of a whopping up to 100% tariff on Indian pharmaceutical products headed to the US.
After his earlier "reciprocal" tariff plan was shot down by the Supreme Court, he has put a temporary 10% tariff in place until July 24, 2026.
If these bigger tariffs happen, they could seriously shake up how much Indian pharma companies sell in the US.
Trump uses Section 301, 2-year window
Trump is using something called Section 301 of the US Trade Act, which lets him investigate and hit back at foreign trade practices he thinks are unfair.
He has given companies a two-year window before those massive tariffs could kick in.
Meanwhile, Indian pharma firms are keeping a close eye, and may need to rethink their strategies if things get tougher in the US market.