Donald Trump's Dell investment soars after Dell reports AI earnings
Business
Donald Trump just scored big with his Dell Technologies investment.
Dell's stock jumped 39% on May 28, 2026, after reporting blockbuster earnings, thanks to a surge in demand for AI infrastructure.
The company pulled in $43.8 billion this quarter, up 88% from last year.
Donald Trump invested $1 million-$5 million in Dell
Trump put $1 million to $5 million into Dell back in February and publicly backed the brand soon after.
Dell's huge growth came mostly from an eye-popping 757% jump in AI server revenue and from landing a $9.7 billion Pentagon contract for Microsoft software.
Trump's other tech picks like NVIDIA, AMD, and Oracle are also booming because of the AI wave, showing how much his investments ride on the current tech buzz.