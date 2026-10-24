Donald Trump's Russian diesel import delayed as oil hits $117.45
Business
Trump's big plan to cut US fuel prices by bringing in Russian diesel just ran into trouble.
The first shipment, meant to help at the pump, now won't arrive in New York until after the midterm elections.
At the same time, global oil prices have spiked to $117.45 a barrel, thanks to rising tensions in the Middle East and attacks on key shipping routes.
Small Russian shipment won't ease prices
The delay means Trump's move won't give Americans quick relief from high fuel costs, especially since the shipment is pretty small compared to overall demand.
Right now, what's really driving up prices is all the uncertainty around conflicts involving Iran and threats to major energy routes, not just one delayed diesel delivery.