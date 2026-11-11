Donald Trump's Truth Social gains revenue from $60,000-$100,000 premium

The premium service helped TMTG pull in $1.3 million more in subscriptions last quarter. Overall profit hit $410 million, mostly from cryptocurrency gains.

But it's not all smooth sailing: TMTG is facing a lawsuit from the San Francisco City Attorney's office over unfair competition, and investor losses have piled up to over $2.2 billion, even as Trump's own stake grew by $30 million.

Legal costs are down from last year, but ongoing court battles could still shake things up ahead.