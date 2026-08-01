Donald Trump's Truth Social starts paid API for Wall Street
Business
Starting this Saturday, Donald Trump's Truth Social is rolling out a paid Truth API service.
Wall Street firms can now subscribe to get Trump's posts a bit faster than everyone else, a move aimed at raising cash as the platform's parent company, TMTG, faces big financial losses and a steep 75% drop in stock value.
Paid API access sparks fairness debate
Trump's posts have been known to shake up markets: think tariffs, global deals, or even specific companies.
Giving paying firms faster access has sparked debate about fairness and whether it gives them an unfair edge over regular investors.
Still, TMTG is betting this new service will help turn things around financially.