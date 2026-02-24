Don't use AI to prep board meetings, says OpenAI chairman

OpenAI Chairman Bret Taylor has discouraged using AI tools to prepare for board meetings, hoping to spark more real conversations. On the Uncapped with Jack Altman podcast, he also pushed for shorter documents over slides to keep things clear and focused.

Taylor wants real conversations, not just summaries Taylor—who helped create Google Maps and was Meta's CTO—said, "You end up letting people synthesize information ahead of the board meeting," and discouraged relying on AI tools to prepare so that writing without AI forces board members to clarify their thoughts.

He wants meetings where people actually talk things through, not just read summaries.

Prefer short documents over long slide decks Taylor prefers brief documents instead of long slide decks.

He feels this forces everyone to get to the point and stay strategic—a bit like the famous line: "If I had more time, I would have written a shorter letter."