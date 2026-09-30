DoorDash opens 1st Indian office in Hyderabad, targeting 3,000 hires
DoorDash just launched its very first Indian office in Hyderabad, kicking off with 500 employees and plans to grow that number to over 3,000 within two years.
This new hub is all about boosting support for DoorDash's customers, merchants, and delivery folks as part of the company's bigger global push.
Hyderabad joins DoorDash global service centers
The Hyderabad office isn't just handling local work: it's a major center for DoorDash's Customer Experience and Integrity teams worldwide, plus some general admin duties.
With this opening, Hyderabad joins Tempe, Arizona, and Mexico City as one of DoorDash's three main service centers.
Telangana IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu also pointed out that more specialized integrity, fraud-review and technical capabilities could be added over time, showing how important Hyderabad is becoming for global digital operations.