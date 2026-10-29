DoorDash reportedly buying Instacart for $17 billion amid competition

The delivery world is seeing lots of mergers lately: think Just Eat Takeaway acquiring Grubhub or Uber snapping up Postmates.

With more people ordering groceries online (especially as gas prices soar), companies like DoorDash are expanding fast.

Fun fact: Instacart's stock has risen nearly 30% so far this year, while DoorDash's have fallen about 25% so far this year.

Expect even more shake-ups as these giants battle it out for your next grocery order.