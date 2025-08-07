DoorDash's revenue jumps 20% as delivery app trend continues

DoorDash is on the verge of acquiring Deliveroo

DoorDash isn't slowing down—it's planning to buy UK-based Deliveroo by the end of the year.

The company now delivers not only meals but also groceries and electronics, using smart promos to attract budget-conscious customers worldwide.

Its profit margins are up too, boosted by strong ad revenue.

Meanwhile, Uber (behind UberEats) is also gearing up for a big quarter as delivery apps keep booming despite economic ups and downs.