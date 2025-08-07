Next Article
DoorDash's revenue jumps 20% as delivery app trend continues
DoorDash just had a standout quarter, pulling in $3.28 billion in revenue and seeing orders jump 20%—way above what Wall Street predicted.
Thanks to everyone still loving food and grocery delivery, DoorDash expects even more growth next quarter, which sent its stock up nearly 5%.
DoorDash is on the verge of acquiring Deliveroo
DoorDash isn't slowing down—it's planning to buy UK-based Deliveroo by the end of the year.
The company now delivers not only meals but also groceries and electronics, using smart promos to attract budget-conscious customers worldwide.
Its profit margins are up too, boosted by strong ad revenue.
Meanwhile, Uber (behind UberEats) is also gearing up for a big quarter as delivery apps keep booming despite economic ups and downs.