Doorstep raises $8 million to fix indoor GPS for deliveries
Doorstep, co-founded by Shashwat Murarka and Sheel Patel, just raised $8 million in seed funding led by Canaan Partners, with backing from Antler, Cercano Management, Cassius, and Kleiner Perkins scout Sean Henry.
The funds will help bring their indoor delivery-tracking tech to full production and grow their engineering team.
How it works
Doorstep solves the annoying problem of GPS failing inside buildings—which means fewer missed deliveries.
Their software plugs into delivery apps and uses your phone's sensors to track when drivers enter a building, ride elevators, and actually reach your door.
This helps services like Uber Eats and DoorDash confirm drop-offs and handle disputes smoothly—all while keeping user data private.
What's next?
Doorstep's tech already works across all 50 US states.
Unlike bulky hardware solutions like building sensors or lockers, their sensor-based approach is cheaper and easier to scale.
According to CEO Murarka, Doorstep offers a scalable, cost-effective way to improve delivery accuracy and rebuild trust among customers, drivers, and platforms.