Next Article
KollegeApply: New platform uses AI to simplify college admissions
Business
KollegeApply, just launched by Sanjay Meena, who previously built education platforms such as Collegedunia, is here to take the stress out of college admissions.
Using AI, the platform gives you personalized college and course recommendations, predicts scholarships you might qualify for, and ensures all info is verified—so no more second-guessing.
Plus, it works in Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, and Bengali.
It aims to make quality guidance accessible for all
You get clear details on fees, placements, and real student reviews for each college—all in one place.
Meena's goal? To bridge the gap in quality guidance and make finding the right college a lot less overwhelming as India's education scene keeps growing.