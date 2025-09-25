KollegeApply: New platform uses AI to simplify college admissions Business Sep 25, 2025

KollegeApply, just launched by Sanjay Meena, who previously built education platforms such as Collegedunia, is here to take the stress out of college admissions.

Using AI, the platform gives you personalized college and course recommendations, predicts scholarships you might qualify for, and ensures all info is verified—so no more second-guessing.

Plus, it works in Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, and Bengali.