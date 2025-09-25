Women in leadership positions reach record 20% in India
Women now hold 20% of leadership positions in Indian companies—a new record, according to the 2025 Best Companies for Women in India (BCWI) list.
That's up from just 13% back in 2016, showing steady progress over nearly a decade.
Overall workforce representation of women
While women leaders have increased from 14% in 2020 to today's high, their overall workforce share has stayed stable at 35.7%.
Professional Services (44.6%) and ITES (41.7%) have the highest overall workforce representation of women, while Pharma (25%), FMCG (23%), and manufacturing (12%) still lag behind.
Top companies from this year's BCWI list
This year's BCWI list features 125 companies—40% Indian and the rest multinational. IT services have strong representation, alongside global capability centers and manufacturing firms.
Big names like Accenture Solutions Private Limited, EY, KPMG in India, Mastercard Incorporation, Procter & Gamble India, Tech Mahindra Limited, and Wipro Limited all made the cut.