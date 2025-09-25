H&M shifts focus to India and Brazil, boosts profitability Business Sep 25, 2025

H&M is shifting focus to India and Brazil, hoping to boost its brand as shopping slows down in Europe and US tariffs hit sales.

The company opened its first store in Sao Paulo in August and plans to add six more across Brazil by 2026.

CEO Daniel Erver says they're working on making H&M more appealing and profitable in these fast-growing markets.