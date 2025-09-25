Next Article
H&M shifts focus to India and Brazil, boosts profitability
H&M is shifting focus to India and Brazil, hoping to boost its brand as shopping slows down in Europe and US tariffs hit sales.
The company opened its first store in Sao Paulo in August and plans to add six more across Brazil by 2026.
CEO Daniel Erver says they're working on making H&M more appealing and profitable in these fast-growing markets.
H&M will close 200 stores in older markets by 2025
To keep up with tough competition from brands like Zara and Shein, H&M will close 200 stores in older markets by 2025—continuing a global downsizing trend since 2019.
They're also opening flagship stores in big cities like Paris and Shanghai, launching their premium Cos brand in Delhi this year, and expanding into Venezuela and Paraguay after recently entering El Salvador.