Why RBI's ban on Simpl is a big deal Business Sep 25, 2025

On September 25, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) told buy-now-pay-later app Simpl to stop all payment services right away.

The reason? Simpl was running its payment system without the required Certificate of Authorisation—a big no-no under Indian law.

Even though Simpl partners with brands like Zomato and BigBasket, it doesn't have the NBFC license most rivals do.