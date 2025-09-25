Explained: Why Nifty50 is outperforming Sensex so far this year

So far in 2025, the Nifty50 index has pulled ahead of the Sensex by 1.4% points—Nifty's up 5.3%, while Sensex managed just 3.9%. This is their biggest difference in four years and could mark a third straight year where Sensex lags behind.

The difference in stock selection It comes down to which stocks are included. Winners like Eicher Motors, SBI Life Insurance, Hero MotoCorp, and JSW Steel (up 27-45%) boost Nifty but aren't in the Sensex.

Meanwhile, underperformers like Wipro and IndusInd Bank don't drag either index down much because they're a small part of the Nifty and not in the Sensex.

Sector exposure also plays a role The mix of companies affects how much each index is exposed to certain sectors.

