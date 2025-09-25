Trump greenlights TikTok sale to Oracle, pushes ban deadline

Deal could ease US-China tech tensions

Oracle will now keep an eye on TikTok's algorithm and data privacy in the US—a move meant to calm worries about user data and national security.

This deal isn't just about your For You page; it's also a big talking point as Trump prepares to meet China's President Xi Jinping at the APEC Summit.

It could help ease tech tensions between the US and China while letting TikTok stick around for American users.