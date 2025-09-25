Next Article
Trump greenlights TikTok sale to Oracle, pushes ban deadline
Business
President Donald Trump just signed off on selling most of TikTok's US business to American investors, following a law that says TikTok has to shift 80% of its US assets to local ownership or get banned.
The deadline for a possible ban is now pushed back to December 17, 2025, giving everyone more time to sort out the details.
Deal could ease US-China tech tensions
Oracle will now keep an eye on TikTok's algorithm and data privacy in the US—a move meant to calm worries about user data and national security.
This deal isn't just about your For You page; it's also a big talking point as Trump prepares to meet China's President Xi Jinping at the APEC Summit.
It could help ease tech tensions between the US and China while letting TikTok stick around for American users.