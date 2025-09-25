Sensex falls 556 points, Nifty settles below 25,000 mark
Markets took another hit on Thursday, with the Sensex dropping 556 points to close at 81,160 and the Nifty finishing below 25,000 at 24,891.
This marks five days in a row of declines, amid foreign outflows and worries over US visa rules.
TCS fell amid the sell-off
If you're tracking your investments or just curious about what's shaking up the economy right now, this slide shows how global politics and money flows can impact Indian markets fast.
Tech giant TCS fell amid the sell-off, while Hindustan Copper was a rare winner—jumping over 6% thanks to global supply hiccups.
Even oil prices cooled off slightly as demand slowed down.
Global markets are also feeling cautious ahead of key US Federal Reserve updates.
Europe slipped a bit and Asia stayed mostly flat.
Despite all this churn, the rupee held steady near 88.67 against the dollar—helped by expected central bank support—even as foreign funds exited India.