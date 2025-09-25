Societe Generale opens new branch in GIFT City
Societe Generale, the French banking giant, just launched a new branch at Gujarat's GIFT City to step up its game in India.
The goal? To offer more tailored finance solutions for Indian businesses and tap into the country's growing financial scene.
Societe Generale has been around in India since 1978, but this move marks a fresh push to connect with local clients.
Focus on renewable energy, infrastructure, and tech
Led by Mihir Baxi, the GIFT City branch will focus on hot sectors like renewable energy, infrastructure, and tech.
Even with this new spot, Societe Generale is sticking with its Mumbai and Delhi branches too—so it's not going anywhere.
With GIFT City quickly becoming a key financial hub, the bank hopes to better support both Indian companies and global clients looking for smart finance options.