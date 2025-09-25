Next Article
Wall Street opens lower as rate cut prospects dim
Business
Wall Street kicked off Thursday on a down note, with all the major indexes dipping after fresh economic data and comments from a Federal Reserve official made more interest rate cuts look unlikely.
Investors are feeling cautious as the outlook for cheaper borrowing gets murkier.
Nasdaq sees the biggest drop
The Dow slipped by just 0.05% to start at 46,097.43, while the S&P 500 dropped 0.45% to 6,608.19.
The Nasdaq took the biggest hit, falling 0.80% to open at 22,318.766.
These drops show investors are still trying to figure out what's next as economic signals keep shifting and Fed updates add to the uncertainty.