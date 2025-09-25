Wall Street opens lower as rate cut prospects dim

Nasdaq sees the biggest drop

The Dow slipped by just 0.05% to start at 46,097.43, while the S&P 500 dropped 0.45% to 6,608.19.

The Nasdaq took the biggest hit, falling 0.80% to open at 22,318.766.

These drops show investors are still trying to figure out what's next as economic signals keep shifting and Fed updates add to the uncertainty.