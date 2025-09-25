Bosch to cut 13,000 jobs in Germany by 2030

Bosch tightening spending on materials and reworking supply chains

Bosch isn't stopping at job cuts—they're also tightening spending on materials, scaling back investments in their facilities, and reworking supply chains to stay competitive in the mobility sector.

Board Member Stefan Grosch says these steps are key for Bosch's future.

Even with all these changes and ongoing trade barriers making things tricky for car makers in Europe, CEO Stefan Hartung is still aiming for a small revenue bump this year.