Bosch to cut 13,000 jobs in Germany by 2030
Bosch, the well-known German auto parts giant, just announced it will cut 13,000 jobs at various German locations on various timelines until the end of 2030.
The move comes as the company faces tough market conditions and rising costs, with a goal to close a €2.5 billion annual gap caused by low demand and stiff competition.
Bosch tightening spending on materials and reworking supply chains
Bosch isn't stopping at job cuts—they're also tightening spending on materials, scaling back investments in their facilities, and reworking supply chains to stay competitive in the mobility sector.
Board Member Stefan Grosch says these steps are key for Bosch's future.
Even with all these changes and ongoing trade barriers making things tricky for car makers in Europe, CEO Stefan Hartung is still aiming for a small revenue bump this year.