Dormant bitcoin wallet holding 5,908 BTC moved after 8 years
A long-dormant bitcoin loaded with 5,908 coins, now worth about $383 million, woke up this Thursday after eight years.
The last time it saw action was in 2017 when the owner bought the stash for around $100 million, with bitcoin then at just $16,000.
Despite wild price swings over the years, that investment has now grown by 284%.
Likely custody upgrade to unknown address
Instead of sending the load to an exchange to sell, the wallet sent it to another unknown address, likely a move to boost security or shuffle "keys" rather than cash out.
This kind of change usually means a custody upgrade or a technical shift behind the scenes.
Fitting both FOMO and HODL vibes, it's one of the biggest recent fuel injections to faith in holding onto big crypto investments even when the market gets weird.
No signs of further movement toward exchanges like Coinbase; odds are these millions are chilling in cold storage with plans to stay put.
Chemistry exam tomorrow and still want more drama? With crypto... you never know what's next.
Wallet moved 5,908 BTC worth $383 million
A long-inactive bitcoin wallet just moved 5,908 BTC (about $383 million) for the first time since buying them cheap in late 2017, growing that investment by over 280%.
Funds likely remain in cold storage
Instead of sending these into an exchange to sell, they went to an unknown address likely for added security or a routine key update.
Blockchain data shows no signs of further movement toward major exchanges, so these millions are probably staying put as part of a bigger HODL strategy.
Chemistry exam tomorrow and still curious? That's how crypto rolls.