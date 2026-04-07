DoT extends Vodafone Idea AGR reassessment deadline to June 2026

DoT committee to review AGR

A special committee was set up on January 30, 2026, featuring a retired top official and someone from the Comptroller and Auditor General's office.

They will have about two months to review everything, though that could stretch if needed.

Their verdict will be final—no more appeals.

For context, telecom companies together owe over ₹1.77 lakh crore in AGR dues, with Vodafone Idea alone responsible for nearly ₹90,000 crore.