BSNL has been without a full-time CMD for two years now

BSNL is now looking for a chairman: How to apply

By Dwaipayan Roy 04:13 pm Jun 24, 202604:13 pm

What's the story

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has invited applications for the Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) position at state-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL). The move is open to candidates from both public and private sectors. This comes as BSNL has been without a full-time CMD for two years now. Robert J Ravi from DoT was given additional charge as the company's CMD on July 15, 2024.