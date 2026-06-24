BSNL is now looking for a chairman: How to apply
What's the story
The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has invited applications for the Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) position at state-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL). The move is open to candidates from both public and private sectors. This comes as BSNL has been without a full-time CMD for two years now. Robert J Ravi from DoT was given additional charge as the company's CMD on July 15, 2024.
Selection process
Applications open till July 22
The government has set up a Search-cum-Selection Committee (SCSC) under the Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB). The committee is tasked with appointing a CMD on an immediate absorption basis. The pay scale for the post is ₹80,000-1,25,000. The deadline for applications has been set at 3:00pm IST on July 22. This isn't the first attempt to fill this position since P K Purwar's term ended on July 14, 2024.
Candidate requirements
Eligibility criteria for the post
The eligibility criteria for the CMD post includes being an engineering graduate/chartered accountant/cost accountant/post-graduate/graduate with MBA/post-graduate diploma holder in management from a leading institute. The age of the candidate should be between 45 and 59 years. Private sector candidates must have worked in a company with an annual turnover of ₹2,000 crore or more. Public sector candidates can also apply if they meet this criterion.
Financial outlook
BSNL's financial performance in FY26
BSNL reported a net loss of ₹1,269 crore in Q4 FY26, against a net profit of ₹280 crore in the previous year. The company's revenue from operations also fell by 14% YoY to ₹5,721 crore in the March quarter. This was mainly due to lower revenue across its three key segments, consumer fixed access, consumer mobility and enterprise services.