Dow jumps 550 points as NVIDIA CEO boosts investor confidence
Business
Wall Street made a strong comeback, with the Dow jumping 550 points after a rough patch for tech stocks.
Thanks to some upbeat words from NVIDIA's CEO about CoreWeave, investor confidence got a boost and stocks like NVIDIA and AMD turned things around.
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq also ended higher after earlier dips.
Producer prices rise 1.3% in September
Even with the rebound, inflation is still in the spotlight.
Producer prices jumped 1.3% in September, the biggest leap since March 2022, pushing annual inflation up to 6.3%.
That's got people talking about possible interest rate hikes soon, with everyone watching for clues from a fireside chat with Kristalina Georgieva (IMF MD).