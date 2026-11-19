Dow plunges 550 points as losses near technical correction
The Dow Jones plunged 550 points on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, capping a rough three-day stretch with losses topping 2,100 points.
That puts the index just shy of a "technical correction": Wall Street's way of saying it's down nearly 10% from its recent peak.
The S&P 500 slipped a bit, but the Nasdaq indices rose.
UnitedHealth Chevron Caterpillar lead market losses
Major names like UnitedHealth (down 10%), Chevron, and Caterpillar (each down up to 4%) led the drop.
Meanwhile, NVIDIA struggled, but gains in AMD, Broadcom, and Amazon helped steady the tech-heavy Nasdaq.
Investors were also reacting to Federal Reserve meeting notes hinting at more interest rate hikes ahead to fight inflation.
Stronger US dollar drags gold silver
A stronger US dollar pushed gold and silver prices even lower worldwide, adding to the cautious mood among investors.