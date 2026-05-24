BHAVYA scheme's operational guidelines out: How will it help industries? 

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has unveiled the operational guidelines for the Bharat Audyogik Vikas Yojna (BHAVYA). The scheme envisions the establishment of 100 investment-ready industrial parks across India over six years, starting from 2026-27 to 2031-32. The total financial outlay for this ambitious project is estimated at around ₹33,660 crore.

Project details Integrated industrial ecosystems The BHAVYA scheme aims to create integrated industrial ecosystems with plug-and-play infrastructure, multimodal logistics connectivity, reliable utilities, worker-support facilities, digital governance systems, and sustainable development features. The Union Cabinet approved the scheme on March 18. The Centre said that BHAVYA would build on the success of Industrial Smart Cities developed under the National Industrial Corridor Development Programme (NICDP).

Business facilitation Deregulation and ease of doing business The BHAVYA scheme also focuses on the deregulation and ease of doing business by encouraging streamlined approvals, effective single-window systems, and investor-friendly reforms led by states. The aim is to enable industries to start production quickly through pre-approved land, ready infrastructure and integrated services. This would effectively lower entry barriers for investors.

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