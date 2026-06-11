DR Congo cobalt hydroxide ban helped double cobalt metal prices

China and India seek cobalt alternatives

With 76% of cobalt demand going into battery applications in 2024, manufacturers are scrambling for alternatives like recycled cobalt and LFP batteries that don't need any cobalt at all.

China, the biggest EV market, is running low on options as it shifts to recycled materials.

Meanwhile, India is launching new missions and even exploring the ocean for minerals to keep up with soaring EV demand.

Both countries are feeling the heat as supplies get harder to find.