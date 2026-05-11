Dr. Reddy's expected to post Q4 net profit of ₹1,040cr
Business
Dr. Reddy's is expected to post lower profits and revenue for the fourth quarter of FY26, with net profit likely dropping to ₹1,040 crore from ₹1,587 crore last year.
Revenue is also set to dip by 3% to 3.75%, because of higher shipping costs linked to the ongoing West Asian conflict.
Dr. Reddy's reports results May 12
The company will share its Q4 and full-year results on May 12.
Despite tough times in the US market and rising freight expenses, Dr. Reddy's is still pushing forward.
Just this March, they launched Obeda, India's first generic semaglutide for type 2 diabetes after getting the green light from DCGI.