Dr. Reddy's launches generic Bosutinib in US expands cancer portfolio
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, based in Hyderabad, just launched Bosutinib tablets, a generic version of the cancer drug Bosulif, in the US.
The tablets were developed by MSN Laboratories, and Dr. Reddy's has exclusive rights to market them stateside.
This move expands their lineup of cancer treatments and aims to make important therapies more accessible.
Bosutinib eligible for 180-day exclusivity
Bosutinib is eligible for 180 days of generic exclusivity for this strength in the US giving Dr. Reddy's a head start in a market where Bosulif made $253.8 million in the latest 12-month period ended April 2026.
Bharat Reddy from MSN Laboratories called this launch a big step for MSN's scientific, regulatory, and manufacturing capabilities, while Dr. Reddy's highlighted timely market entry and crucial medicines out there quickly and affordably.