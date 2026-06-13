Dr. Reddy's launches generic Bosutinib in US expands cancer portfolio

Bosutinib eligible for 180-day exclusivity

Bosutinib is eligible for 180 days of generic exclusivity for this strength in the US giving Dr. Reddy's a head start in a market where Bosulif made $253.8 million in the latest 12-month period ended April 2026.

Bharat Reddy from MSN Laboratories called this launch a big step for MSN's scientific, regulatory, and manufacturing capabilities, while Dr. Reddy's highlighted timely market entry and crucial medicines out there quickly and affordably.