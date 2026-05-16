Dr. Reddy's launches generic semaglutide in Canada with flexible dosing
Business
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories just launched its generic semaglutide injection in Canada, making Canada a G-7 country to approve this diabetes treatment.
The shot helps adults with type two diabetes manage their blood sugar and comes in easy-to-use pens with flexible dosing.
Dr. Reddy's shares up 3%
CEO Erez Israeli called this launch part of Dr. Reddy's push to make advanced GLP-1 therapies more accessible worldwide, following a recent rollout in India under the name Obeda.
Investors seem on board: Dr. Reddy's stock ended the previous session 3% higher, capping off a solid 10% rise over the past month.