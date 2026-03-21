Dr. Reddy's launches semaglutide at ₹4,200/month: What's the catch
Dr. Reddy's has just launched Obeda, a DCGI-approved generic semaglutide for type 2 diabetes.
With each pre-filled pen delivering four weekly doses at ₹4,200 per month, Obeda's price is substantially lower than prevailing branded semaglutide prices, making advanced diabetes care much more accessible.
Obeda is as effective as Ozempic
Obeda passed a Phase III clinical trial with 312 participants, showing it's just as effective and safe as the original Ozempic for controlling blood sugar.
This gives people in India a reliable alternative without compromising on results.
Targeting middle-income groups in India and abroad
Obeda is made entirely in-house by Dr. Reddy's, especially for middle-income people outside big cities.
The company plans to introduce Obeda in multiple countries, subject to regulatory approvals.
More generic options coming soon
Other major pharmaceutical companies such as Sun Pharma, Zydus, Lupin, Cipla, Biocon, and MSN Laboratories are rolling out their own generic semaglutide soon, so expect diabetes treatment to get even more affordable across India.