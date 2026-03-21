Dr. Reddy's launches semaglutide at ₹4,200/month: What's the catch

Dr. Reddy's has just launched Obeda, a DCGI-approved generic semaglutide for type 2 diabetes. With each pre-filled pen delivering four weekly doses at ₹4,200 per month, Obeda's price is substantially lower than prevailing branded semaglutide prices, making advanced diabetes care much more accessible.

Obeda is as effective as Ozempic Obeda passed a Phase III clinical trial with 312 participants, showing it's just as effective and safe as the original Ozempic for controlling blood sugar.

This gives people in India a reliable alternative without compromising on results.

Targeting middle-income groups in India and abroad Obeda is made entirely in-house by Dr. Reddy's, especially for middle-income people outside big cities.

The company plans to introduce Obeda in multiple countries, subject to regulatory approvals.