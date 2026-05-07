Dr Reddy's, Nestle Health Science launch Celevida GLP+ in India

Celevida GLP+ helps preserve muscle mass

Celevida GLP+ is specially designed to help users keep their muscle mass and stay properly nourished while on these meds.

Studies show that 25% to 40% of weight lost through these therapies could actually be lean body mass, not ideal if you're trying to get healthier.

You'll find Celevida GLP+ in a 350-gram pack at pharmacies, retail stores, and online shops.