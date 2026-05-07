Dr Reddy's, Nestle Health Science launch Celevida GLP+ in India
Business
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and Nestle Health Science just dropped Celevida GLP+ in India, a specialized nutrition product made for people using popular GLP-1 therapies to manage type 2 diabetes and obesity.
These treatments are great for weight loss but can also cause you to lose muscle, not just fat, which is a real concern.
Celevida GLP+ helps preserve muscle mass
Celevida GLP+ is specially designed to help users keep their muscle mass and stay properly nourished while on these meds.
Studies show that 25% to 40% of weight lost through these therapies could actually be lean body mass, not ideal if you're trying to get healthier.
You'll find Celevida GLP+ in a 350-gram pack at pharmacies, retail stores, and online shops.