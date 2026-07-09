Dr. Reddy's pauses semaglutide supplies for Obeda over quality concerns Business Jul 09, 2026

Dr. Reddy's has hit pause on supplies of semaglutide, the main ingredient in its new Obeda diabetes shot, after some batches didn't meet quality standards.

The company says there's no risk to patient safety or existing approvals, but hasn't said when supplies will restart.

They're looking into what went wrong and promise to fix it.