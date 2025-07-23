Dr Reddy's profit rises to ₹1,418 crore for Q1 FY26
Dr Reddy's posted a 2% rise in net profit (₹1,418 crore) and an 11% jump in revenue (₹8,545 crore) for April-June 2025.
The boost came from strong branded drugs and nicotine therapy sales.
Still, profits didn't hit analyst targets.
EBITDA up 5%, but margins shrink
EBITDA went up 5% to ₹2,280 crore, but margins shrank—mainly because of price drops in generic medicines and higher costs.
Even so, Dr Reddy's kept growing its branded and niche products despite tough competition in the US.
Global generics revenue rose 10%
Global generics revenue rose 10%, though North American sales dropped by 11% thanks to falling prices for key drugs like Lenalidomide.
The company rolled out five new products this quarter.
Co-Chairman GV Prasad emphasized their focus on new launches and improving productivity to stay ahead.