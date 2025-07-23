Want to fund your startup? Try the SISFS

What you need to qualify and how much you can...

You can get up to ₹20 lakh for building and testing your prototype, and up to ₹50 lakh more for launching into the market or scaling up—just remember, this money is strictly for product or service development (not office space).

To qualify, your startup needs at least 51% Indian ownership, must be tech-driven and scalable, and shouldn't have already received over ₹10 lakh from other government schemes.

Startups in healthcare, agri-tech, energy, education, or social impact get extra points.