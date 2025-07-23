Want to fund your startup? Try the SISFS
If you've got a fresh startup idea, the Startup India Seed Fund Scheme (SISFS) might help you get it off the ground.
Launched by DPIIT in 2021 with a ₹945 crore budget, SISFS offers early-stage funding to Indian startups that are less than two years old and recognized by DPIIT.
What you need to qualify and how much you can...
You can get up to ₹20 lakh for building and testing your prototype, and up to ₹50 lakh more for launching into the market or scaling up—just remember, this money is strictly for product or service development (not office space).
To qualify, your startup needs at least 51% Indian ownership, must be tech-driven and scalable, and shouldn't have already received over ₹10 lakh from other government schemes.
Startups in healthcare, agri-tech, energy, education, or social impact get extra points.
How to apply?
Applications are open year-round on the Startup India portal. You can pick up to three incubators to pitch your idea—they'll act as fund managers.
The incubators' Seed Fund Approval Committees review applications based on how innovative and impactful your solution could be before making their final picks.