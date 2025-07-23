Infosys adds only 210 employees in Q1 FY26

Infosys adjusts revenue growth forecast for FY26 to 1-3%

Looking ahead, Infosys aims to hire 20,000 fresh graduates this year as part of its push for new talent.

The company has adjusted its revenue growth forecast for FY26 to a cautious 1-3%.

Meanwhile, employee attrition stayed steady at 14.4%, showing the company is holding on to its people even as the tech job market stays tough.