Infosys adds only 210 employees in Q1 FY26
Infosys barely grew its team in Q1 FY26, adding only 210 people—even though profits jumped 9% to ₹6,921 crore and revenues rose 8% to ₹42,279 crore.
The company now has 323,788 employees.
Infosys adjusts revenue growth forecast for FY26 to 1-3%
Looking ahead, Infosys aims to hire 20,000 fresh graduates this year as part of its push for new talent.
The company has adjusted its revenue growth forecast for FY26 to a cautious 1-3%.
Meanwhile, employee attrition stayed steady at 14.4%, showing the company is holding on to its people even as the tech job market stays tough.