Dr Reddy's Q3 profit drops, but beats expectations Business Jan 21, 2026

Dr Reddy's Laboratories saw its profit dip 14% to ₹1,210 crore in the last quarter of 2025—even as revenue went up by 4% to ₹8,727 crore.

Interestingly, this was still better than what analysts predicted.

The big reason for the dip? Sales in North America fell sharply, though Europe and India actually did pretty well.