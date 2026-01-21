Dr Reddy's Q3 profit drops, but beats expectations
Dr Reddy's Laboratories saw its profit dip 14% to ₹1,210 crore in the last quarter of 2025—even as revenue went up by 4% to ₹8,727 crore.
Interestingly, this was still better than what analysts predicted.
The big reason for the dip? Sales in North America fell sharply, though Europe and India actually did pretty well.
Mixed signals across regions
While North American sales dropped 12%, Europe jumped by 20% and India rose by 19%. Emerging Markets also saw a strong boost.
Despite these wins, gross margin shrank from nearly 59% to about 54%.
Co-Chairman G V Prasad put it simply: the company is focused on staying disciplined and efficient so they can keep growing and deliver value for everyone involved.