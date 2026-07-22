Dr. Reddy's to resume semaglutide supplies by November 2026

The contamination only affected some batches during production and did not touch any market-ready meds, so safety is not a worry.

Dr. Reddy's aims to deliver six to seven million units this fiscal year, starting with launches in India and Canada, followed by Brazil, Turkey, and Mexico before going bigger worldwide.

Even though profits took a hit last quarter due to both lower sales of the cancer drug lenalidomide and a one-time provision linked to the semaglutide API, the company says its long-term growth plans are still on track.