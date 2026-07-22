Dr. Reddy's to resume semaglutide supplies by November 2026
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories expects to restart supplies of its generic semaglutide (used for Type two diabetes and obesity) by November 2026.
The pause happened because they found impurities in the ingredient, but CEO Erez Israeli says fixes should wrap up by the third week of September, so products can hit shelves soon after.
Dr. Reddy's targets 6-7 million units
The contamination only affected some batches during production and did not touch any market-ready meds, so safety is not a worry.
Dr. Reddy's aims to deliver six to seven million units this fiscal year, starting with launches in India and Canada, followed by Brazil, Turkey, and Mexico before going bigger worldwide.
Even though profits took a hit last quarter due to both lower sales of the cancer drug lenalidomide and a one-time provision linked to the semaglutide API, the company says its long-term growth plans are still on track.