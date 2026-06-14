Dr V Anantha Nageswaran says India not fudging GDP figures Business Jun 14, 2026

India's Chief Economic Adviser, Dr. V Anantha Nageswaran, wants everyone to know the country isn't fudging its GDP statistics.

He explained that India sticks to globally accepted ways of measuring its economy and doesn't tweak base years or methods just to make the numbers look better.

"No country can pretend that they have an accurate way of measuring the GDP," he said, highlighting India's honest approach.