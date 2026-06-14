Dr V Anantha Nageswaran says India not fudging GDP figures
Business
India's Chief Economic Adviser, Dr. V Anantha Nageswaran, wants everyone to know the country isn't fudging its GDP statistics.
He explained that India sticks to globally accepted ways of measuring its economy and doesn't tweak base years or methods just to make the numbers look better.
"No country can pretend that they have an accurate way of measuring the GDP," he said, highlighting India's honest approach.
Nageswaran says update cut GDP estimates
Nageswaran pointed out that a recent update actually led to lower GDP estimates, proof that India values transparency over inflating figures.
He also emphasized how physical and mental health are key for economic growth, warning that rising obesity and sedentary habits could hurt productivity in the long run.